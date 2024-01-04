Village of Rothschild, Wis. Officer Involved Critical Incident

VILLAGE of ROTHSCHILD, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the Village of Rothschild, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

At approximately 9:46 p.m., Village of Rothschild Police Department received a 911 call requesting a welfare check at a residence located in the 1000 block of Urban Street in Rothschild, Wis. Law enforcement from Rothschild, Kronenwetter and Everest Metro Police Departments responded to the residence.

Upon entry into the residence, law enforcement made contact with the subject. The subject fled from law enforcement and ran into a bathroom. Law enforcement followed the subject who produced a firearm. The subject discharged one round which resulted in a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement provided lifesaving measures and the subject was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

All involved officers were wearing body cameras during the incident.

The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave, per agency policy.

DCI is leading the investigation of the officer involved critical incident with assistance from Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and members of DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Marathon County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

Please direct media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.