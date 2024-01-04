Adagene To Present Interim Results of Masked anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody® ADG126 (muzastotug) in Combination with Pembrolizumab in MSS CRC at ASCO-GI Symposium

- Interim results in MSS CRC suggest that SAFEbody precision masking technology enables a new standard for anti-CTLA-4 therapy at higher, more frequent and repeat doses by overcoming longtime safety-limited efficacy challenges with this proven immunotherapy target -



SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a company transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies, today announced a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2024 Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers Symposium, taking place January 18-20 in San Francisco.

Details for the poster include:

Title: Results of a phase 1b/2 study of ADG126* (a masked anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody) in combo with pembrolizumab (Pembro) in patients (Pts) with metastatic microsatellite-stable (MSS) colorectal cancer (CRC)

Date: Saturday, January 20

Time: 6:30 a.m. – 7:55 a.m. Pacific Time

Onsite Location: Moscone West

Abstract Number: 127

Poster Board: H12



The presentation is embargoed until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on January 16 and will subsequently be made available on the Publications page of the company’s website here.

* As of this press release, muzastotug is used as the non-proprietary name for ADG126.

