Sulfuric Acid Market Size to Reach USD 18.2 billion, at a 2.7% CAGR by 2031 | Transparency Market Research Inc.

Its use in various chemical synthesis processes drives consistent demand within the sulfuric acid market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global sulfuric acid market is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2022 to 2031 . Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for sulfuric acid is estimated to reach US$ 18.2 billion by the end of 2031. Urban growth affects sulfuric acid demand through infrastructure development, wastewater treatment, and construction activities. Rapid urbanization drives demand for sulfuric acid in wastewater treatment plants and infrastructure projects.

The pharmaceutical sector's expanding reliance on sulfuric acid in drug manufacturing, especially for antibiotics and vitamins, amplifies market demand. As healthcare requirements escalate, so does the need for pharmaceutical-grade sulfuric acid. The focus on sustainable practices and environmental consciousness propels the demand for recycled lead-acid batteries. Sulfuric acid plays a crucial role in battery recycling processes, fostering market growth through the circular economy approach.

Get Sample PDF Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=8911

Sulfuric Acid Market: Competitive Landscape

The sulfuric acid market boasts a competitive landscape driven by key players like The Mosaic Company, PVS Chemicals, and BASF SE, holding significant market shares. Strong footholds in chemical manufacturing, strategic partnerships, and continuous technological advancements amplify their market presence.

Rising contenders such as Chemtrade Logistics and Solvay SA are intensifying competition, leveraging innovative production methods and expanding distribution networks. Regional players like Grupa Azoty and Chemours Company are making notable strides, focusing on cost-effective production and sustainability initiatives.

This competitive environment encourages innovation, operational efficiency, and strategic collaborations, defining the growth trajectory of the sulfuric acid market globally.

Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

BASF SE

Nouryon

INEOS

Chemtrade Logistics

The Mosaic Company

PQ Corporation

Ma’aden

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited

PVS Chemicals

Southern States Chemical

The increasing emphasis on renewable energy sources like solar power escalates demand for sulfuric acid used in solar panel manufacturing, contributing to market expansion. With heightened concern over pipeline corrosion in the oil and gas industry, sulfuric acid finds applications in corrosion inhibition, extending pipeline lifespan and driving market growth.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Fertilizers application segment leads the sulfuric acid market due to its significant usage in fertilizer production and soil enhancement.

Asia Pacific leads the sulfuric acid market due to rapid industrialization, growing agricultural activities, and increasing demand across various sectors.

Sulfuric Acid Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing applications across sectors like chemicals, fertilizers, metals, and automotive industries drive the demand for sulfuric acid, fostering market growth globally.

Rising agricultural activities and fertilizer production contribute significantly to the sulfuric acid market's expansion, supporting crop cultivation and soil management.

Stringent environmental norms propel the adoption of sulfuric acid in waste treatment and emissions control, driving market growth towards eco-friendly solutions.

Continuous innovations in production processes and recycling techniques enhance sulfuric acid manufacturing efficiency, positively impacting market expansion.

Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in emerging economies fuel the demand for sulfuric acid, presenting lucrative growth opportunities for market players in these regions.

Customization Request for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=8911

Global Sulfuric Acid Market: Regional Profile

North America, led by the United States, holds a prominent position in the sulfuric acid market. The region benefits from extensive applications in the chemical industry and robust demand from sectors like agriculture, metal processing, and automotive manufacturing.

in the sulfuric acid market. The region benefits from extensive applications in the chemical industry and robust demand from sectors like agriculture, metal processing, and automotive manufacturing. Europe, spearheaded by countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, displays a mature market. Stringent environmental regulations and a well-established industrial base drive steady demand. Initiatives toward sustainable production methods propel market growth.

and the United Kingdom, displays a mature market. Stringent environmental regulations and a well-established industrial base drive steady demand. Initiatives toward sustainable production methods propel market growth. Asia Pacific emerges as a key growth engine for sulfuric acid, fueled by rapid industrialization in countries like China, India, and Japan. The region's flourishing manufacturing sector, particularly in fertilizers, chemicals, and metals, propels significant market expansion. Growing agricultural activities further bolster demand, establishing Asia Pacific as a vital market for sulfuric acid producers.

Product Portfolio

Nouryon offers a diverse portfolio of specialty chemicals serving various industries worldwide. Their innovative solutions encompass essential chemicals, surfactants, and performance additives, catering to sectors like agriculture, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and more, emphasizing sustainability and efficiency.

a diverse portfolio of specialty chemicals serving various industries worldwide. Their innovative solutions encompass essential chemicals, surfactants, and performance additives, catering to sectors like agriculture, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and more, emphasizing sustainability and efficiency. INEOS provides an extensive range of petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and oil products globally. Their portfolio spans polymers, solvents, and raw materials crucial to multiple industries, including automotive, construction, packaging, and healthcare, focusing on high quality, sustainable solutions.

an extensive range of petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and oil products globally. Their portfolio spans polymers, solvents, and raw materials crucial to multiple industries, including automotive, construction, packaging, and healthcare, focusing on high quality, sustainable solutions. Chemtrade Logistics delivers a comprehensive suite of chemicals and services across diverse sectors. Their portfolio comprises industrial chemicals, water treatment solutions, and specialty chemicals, serving industries such as pulp and paper, mining, municipal water treatment, emphasizing reliability and technical expertise.

Sulfuric Acid Market: Key Segments

By Application

Fertilizers

Chemical Synthesis

Wastewater Treatment

Metal & Mining

Semi-conductors

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=8911<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Copper Market - The global copper market size stood at US$ 175.5 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 278.1 Bn by the end of 2031

Flat Roofing Market - The industry was valued at US$ 30.9 Bn in 2021

It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 52.3 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com