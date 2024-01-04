Children’s puppet theatre Gluttonous visit at CCM

MACAU, January 4 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau presents The Very Hungry Caterpillar, a puppet theatre based on arguably the most popular children’s book of all time. The funny, little larva and his colourful friends will finally stroll around CCM’s stage in five shows scheduled for the 3rd and 4th of February 2024 (Saturday and Sunday), at the Small auditorium.

Inspired on the well-known stories created by Eric Carle, The Very Hungry Caterpillar plunges kids and families in a parade of 70 plus puppets, all of them characters imagined by the American illustrator throughout a career that lasted more than half a century. Having sold over 50 million copies, the illustrated book that launched Carle’s art worldwide was created with a mix of tissue-paper collages and drawings, the same techniques he used for best-selling stories like Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, 10 Little Rubber Ducks or the Very Lonely Firefly. Bringing all these book characters to the stage, this theatre for children aged two or above was created by acclaimed Australian/American producer Jonathan Rockefeller, and is now produced by a Shanghai based company.

Presented in English with Chinese surtitles, The Very Hungry Caterpillar will be staged at CCM’s Small Auditorium. Tickets will be on sale from January 7 (Sunday) at 10am at the Macao Ticketing Network, with numerous discounts available. For further information and promotional offers, please visit the programme website at www.icm.gov.mo and www.ccm.gov.mo. For enquiries, please contact +853 2840 0555.