04 January 2024

71

UN General Assembly resolutions adopted at the initiative of Turkmenistan are published on the UN website

On December 19, 2023, the UN General Assembly at the 48th plenary meeting of the 78th session adopted two resolutions initiated by Turkmenistan - “Strengthening connections between all modes of transport to achieve sustainable development goals” and “The key role of reliable and stable energy connectivity in ensuring sustainable development".

The resolution on transport was co-sponsored by 47 states, and on energy connectivity by 38 countries.

The document on cooperation in the transport sector proclaims 2026-2035 as the Decade of Sustainable Transport. The authors of the resolution invite the UN Secretary-General to continue the practice of international dialogue in this area and consider convening the Third UN Global Conference on Sustainable Transport.

According to the document, the main events within the framework of the World Sustainable Transport Day in November 2024 will take place in Turkmenistan.

The document on energy connectivity provides for the consolidation of efforts of the international community in overcoming the energy crisis facing the world economy and calls for ensuring the reliability and stability of cross-border supplies of energy resources.

According to this document, it is proposed to hold the Seventh Forum “Sustainable Energy for All” in Turkmenistan in 2026, aimed at comprehensively achieving the Sustainable Development Goals to ensure access to reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all. The resolution also proposes to release the next report of the UN Secretary-General on development issues with a focus on energy issues by September 2024.

These resolutions are published on the UN website in six official languages - English, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese, Russian and French.

Сlick following links to open published resolutions:

-TRANSPORT

-ENERGY