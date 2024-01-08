Global Avionics Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Avionics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Avionics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the avionics market size is predicted to reach $117.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.

The growth in the avionics market is due to the increase in demand for new commercial aircraft. North America region is expected to hold the largest avionics market share. Major players in the avionics market include Safran SA, Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, L-3 Avionics Systems, Raytheon Technologies Ltd., GE Aviation Inc., BAE Systems PLC.

Avionics Market Segments

• By Platform: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business Jets, General Aviation, Helicopters

• By Sub System: Flight Management and Control, Health Monitoring, Electrical and Emergency, Communication Navigation and Surveillance

• By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

• By Geography: The global avionics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Avionics refers to a combination of multiple display units which are equipped in the aircraft to perform the flight operation. The avionics are used in spacecraft, artificial satellites, and aircraft for communication, navigation, and managing multiple systems. The avionics system includes various flight sub-systems, including health monitoring systems, flight management, flight control, navigation & surveillance systems, electrical & emergency, communication, and systems electronics.

The main types of avionics markets are commercial aviation, military aviation, business jets, general aviation, and helicopters. Commercial aviation refers to any usage of an aircraft for the purpose of transportation of passengers and cargo for non-military purposes. The various sub systems include flight management and control, health monitoring, electrical and emergency, communication and navigation, and surveillance, which are distributed through various end-users such as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Avionics Market Characteristics

3. Avionics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Avionics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Avionics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Avionics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Avionics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

