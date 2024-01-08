Global Bearings Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Bearings Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $193.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Bearings Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the bearings market size is predicted to reach $193.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.

The growth in the bearings market is due to an increase in demand for electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest bearings market share. Major players in the bearings market include Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co. Ltd., HKT Bearings Limited, Igus Inc., JTEKT Corporation, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., ISB Industries S.r.l.

Bearings Market Segments

•By Bearing Type: Unmounted Bearing, Mounted Bearing

•By Material: Metal, Plastic, Ceramics

•By Application: Automotive, Agriculture, Electrical, Mining and construction, Railway and Aerospace, Automotive Aftermarket, Other Applications

•By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

•By Geography: The global bearings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Bearings refer to a machine component that consists of rolling elements that minimize friction, carry weights, and direct the movement and position of moving machine parts. Bearing is used in a variety of industries to decrease friction between moving elements by supporting the relative motion.

The main types of bearings include unmounted and mounted bearings. Unmounted bearings refer to bearings that have cylindrical, typically pressed onto a shaft or tapered bore to mount to a drive shaft with an adapter sleeve or onto a tapered shaft, and are suggested in a range of types and styles. The materials used in the manufacturing of bearings include metal, plastic, and ceramics. The applications of bearings market include automotive, agriculture, electrical, mining and construction, railway and aerospace, automotive aftermarket, and other applications and they are distributed through online and offline distribution channels.

Automotive Fuel Injector Market Share, Key Insights And Trends Report 2032