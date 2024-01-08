Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market size is predicted to reach $18.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.

The growth in the automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market is due to rising demand from the electric vehicle industry is driving the growth of the automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials market going forward. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market share. Major players in the automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market include Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd., Covestro AG, Huntsman International LLC, Celanese Corporation.

Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Market Segments

• By Type: Rubber, Plastic And Foam, Fibers, Other Types

• By Vehicle: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

• By Application: Absorber, Isolator, Damper

• By End User: Hood, Trunk, Chassis, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global automotive noise, vibration and harshness materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials are special materials that are used to absorb sound and vibration and reduce the impact of noise, and vibration harshness to offer a comfortable rider experience to occupants. Noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) refer to the field of measuring and modifying the noise and vibration characteristics of vehicles, particularly cars and trucks.

The major types of automotive noise, vibration, and harshness materials are rubber, plastic and foam, fibers, and other types. Rubber refers to an elastic substance that is obtained by coagulating the milky juice of any of various tropical plants. The vehicles include passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV). The various applications include an absorber, isolator, and damper used by hood, trunk, chassis, and other end-users.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automotive Noise, Vibration And Harshness Materials Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

