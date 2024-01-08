Global Automotive Catalyst Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Automotive Catalyst Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $23.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Catalyst Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive catalyst market size is predicted to reach $23.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

The growth in the automotive catalyst market is due to government initiatives on emissions. Europe region is expected to hold the largest automotive catalyst market share. Major players in the automotive catalyst market include BASF SE, Johnson Matthey, Umicore N.V., Tenneco Inc., Clean Diesel Technologies Inc., Cummins Inc., Ecocat India Pvt. Ltd., Clariant.

Automotive Catalyst Market Segments

•By Product: Two-Way Catalytic Converter, Three-Way Catalytic Converter, Diesel Oxidation Catalyst

•By Raw Material: Rhodium, Platinum, Palladium

•By Application: Heavy-Duty Vehicle, Light-Duty Vehicle, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global automotive catalyst market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive catalysts refer to a chamber located on the underside of a vehicle that splits harmful gas molecules before they get released into the air and that is used to change the harmful compounds from an engine’s emissions into safe gases.

The main products of automotive catalysts are two-way catalytic converters, three-way catalytic converters, and diesel oxidation catalysts. Diesel oxidation catalysts refer to catalytic converters designed specifically for diesel engines and equipment to reduce carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbons (HC), and particulate matter (PM) emissions. The raw materials used are rhodium, platinum, and palladium. The various applications involved heavy-duty vehicles, light-duty vehicles, and other applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Catalyst Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Catalyst Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Catalyst Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Catalyst Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automotive Catalyst Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automotive Catalyst Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

