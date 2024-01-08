Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Automated Storage And Retrieval System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Automated Storage And Retrieval System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $14.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Automated Storage and Retrieval System Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automated storage and retrieval system market size is predicted to reach $14.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.

The growth in the automated storage and retrieval system market is due to the increasing demand for automation is significantly. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest automated storage and retrieval system market share. Major players in the automated storage and retrieval system market include Schaefer Systems International Pvt. Ltd., Beumer Group, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic (Kion Group AG), Honeywell International Inc.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Segments

• By Type: Unit Load, Mid Load, Vertical Lift Module, Carousel, Mini Load

• By Function: Distribution, Storage, Assembly, Kitting, Order Picking

• By End User: Automotive, Semiconductor And Electronics, General Manufacturing, Retail And Warehousing or Logistics, Aviation, Chemicals, Rubber, And Plastics, Healthcare And Pharma, Food And Beverage, Postal And Parcel

• By Geography: The global automated storage and retrieval system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automated storage and retrieval system refers to computer and robot-assisted systems that can retrieve goods or store them in particular places. The system is used to designate sites where machines can access goods by following predetermined paths.

The main types of automated storage and retrieval system are unit load, mid load, vertical lift module, carousel, and mini-load. Unit load ASRS are typically used to handle exceptionally large and heavy loads ranging from 1,000 to 5,500 pounds. The various functions provided by these systems are distribution, storage, assembly, kitting, and order picking and are used by end-users such as automotive, semiconductor and electronics, general manufacturing, retail, and warehousing or logistics, aviation, chemicals, rubber, and plastics, healthcare and pharma, food and beverage, and postal and parcel.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Characteristics

3. Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

