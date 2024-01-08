Automotive Sensors Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Automotive Sensors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Automotive Sensors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Sensors Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive sensors market size is predicted to reach $53.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%.

The growth in the automotive sensors market is due to the rising adoption of autonomous vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive sensors market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive sensors market share. Major players in the automotive sensors market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Sensata Technologies, Allegro Microsystems Inc.

Automotive Sensors Market Segments

• By Type: Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Speed Sensors, Level/Position Sensors, Magnetic Sensors, Gas Sensors, Inertial Sensors

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• By Technology: Nano-Electro-Mechanical Systems, Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems

• By Application Type: Powertrain, Chassis, Exhaust, ADAS, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global automotive sensors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The automotive sensors are used to detect, transmit, analyze, record, and display information about the vehicle's internal and external surroundings. Automotive sensors are intelligent sensors that monitor the vehicle's condition and either provide information to the user or automatically make the required changes to the vehicle. Automotive sensors check incoming air temperature, fuel-air mixture, manifold pressure, wheel speed, and others.

The main types of automotive sensors are temperature sensors, pressure sensors, speed sensors, level-position sensors, magnetic sensors, gas sensors, and inertial sensors. Temperature sensors measure the temperature of the air outside the automobile. It usually consists of thermocouples, thermistors, or resistance. Automotive sensors are based on different types of technology, such as nano-electro-mechanical systems and micro-electro-mechanical systems. Automotive sensors are used in various vehicle types, including passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. These automotive sensors are used on the powertrain, chassis, exhaust, ADAS, and other applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Sensors Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Sensors Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Sensors Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Sensors Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automotive Sensors Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automotive Sensors Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

