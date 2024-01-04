CGTN's 'Tunes from Two Cities' presents the music of Shanghai

Submit Release
SHANGHAI, CHINA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embark on a journey through the rhythm of music! CGTN's new series "Tunes from Two Cities" explores the cultural and musical characteristics of several Chinese and U.S. metropolises. In this video, Chinese pianist and Steinway artist Tian Jiaxin performs on the banks of the Huangpu River, fusing elements of jazz with the Chinese folk tune "Jasmine Flower" to capture the magnificent charm of Shanghai. Let's hear the vibrant music of the city known as the Pearl of the Orient.

"Tunes from Two Cities" is a CGTN television program that invites you to embark on a musical tour aloft the rhythm of some specially concocted tunes. In this episode, famous Chinese pianist Tian Jiaxin, also a global Steinway artist, and jazz pianist and composer A Bu, the first Chinese winner of the prestigious Montreux Jazz Solo Piano Competition, started their musical journeys in Shanghai and New York, respectively. They explored and created music dedicated to these two metropolitan hubs.

