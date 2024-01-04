PHILIPPINES, January 4 - Press Release

January 3, 2024 Bong Go aids typhoon victims in Manay, Baganga and Cateel towns in Davao Oriental; pushes for Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act Senator Christopher "Bong" Go is actively advocating for the passage of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2451, also known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act. This comes in response to the country's susceptibility to typhoons and other disasters. In line with disaster recovery efforts, Go dispatched his Malasakit Team to Davao Oriental on Thursday, December 28, to aid those residents affected by Typhoon Kabayan in Manay, Baganga, and Cateel. In his message, Go expressed the need for clean, durable, and secure evacuation centers across the nation, ensuring that victims of calamities have a comfortable place to recover from the effects of such disasters. Last month, Go co-sponsored and is one of the authors of SBN 2451. The proposed bill was primarily sponsored by Senator Jinggoy Estrada. Initially based on the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill previously filed by Go, this legislation seeks to create permanent and fully-equipped evacuation centers nationwide. "Isa po sa mga isinusulong ko ang pagkakaroon ng malinis at ligtas na evacuation center sa mga probinsya. Itong mga centers na ito ay dapat mayroong sapat na mga emergency packs, katulad ng blankets, tubig, gamot, flashlight, at ready na relief goods. Obligasyon ng gobyerno na palaging maging handa sa oras ng sakuna," stressed Go. The relief items were turned over at the respective Municipal Social Welfare and Development offices in Manay, Baganga, and Cateel Municipal Hall. The Malasakit Team coordinated with the local government units to distribute aid, such as sacks of rice and grocery packs for 300 typhoon victims. There were also select recipients of shirts, bags, and balls for basketball and volleyball. On December 29, Go's Malasakit Team also assisted typhoon victims in Caraga and Boston. Senator Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, extended help to those requiring medical attention. He advised the recipients that they could seek medical assistance for their health concerns from the Malasakit Center located at Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City. Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. To date, 159 centers have been successfully established and have helped around ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to the Department of Health (DOH). The senator also continues to push for establishing more Super Health Centers and Regional Specialty Centers nationwide. By establishing these facilities, the senator aims to decentralize medical services and ensure that quality healthcare is within reach of more communities. This move reflects his commitment to bridging the gap between the government and its citizens, particularly in providing essential health services. Super Health Centers are designed to provide enhanced primary healthcare services, often located in rural or underserved areas. They serve as a more comprehensive version of basic health units, aiming to increase access to primary healthcare. Through the collective efforts of Go, DOH, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. There are also 132 Super Health Centers funded in 2024. DOH, the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. There are 14 Super Health Centers funded for construction in Davao Oriental. In contrast, Regional Specialty Centers are more advanced and focus on providing specialized medical care. They cater to specific health needs that require specialized expertise and equipment. Go principally sponsored RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, and he is also one of the authors in the Senate. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance supported the rehabilitation of roads in Banaybanay, Baganga, Boston, Caraga, Lupon, Manay, and San Isidro; the construction of multipurpose buildings in Banaybanay and Caraga; street lighting project in Banaybanay; construction of potable water systems in Baganga and Manay; and construction of flood mitigation structures in Caraga, Cateel, Lupon, Manay, San Isidro; and procurement of multipurpose vehicles in Lupon. On December 29, the senator's Malasakit Team also inspected various infrastructure projects supported by Go, including Boston Park and a road rehabilitation initiative. Furthermore, in Mati City, Go supported the construction of several roads, the construction of Davao Oriental Sports Complex, the rehabilitation of Buso Hot Spring Park, and the construction of Public Park/Eco-Tourism Park. On December 23, Go traveled to Lupon to participate in the town's Christmas festivities, which were held for the barangay health workers and some barangay workers.