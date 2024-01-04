Poe on CHED memo on SHS program

Education authorities should sit down and firm up a plan for a seamless transition for senior high school (SHS) students affected by the discontinuation of the program in SUCs and LUCs.

There should be an assessment to know if public schools nationwide have the facilities and personnel to accept the expected influx of students.

Wag naman natin basta pabayaan na lang ang ating mga estudyante.

Hindi sila dapat gumastos ng malaki sa tuition o mapwersang hindi na mag-aral dahil walang pangtustos ang pamilya.

The SHS program should hold its promise of employability and more competitive graduates, not as burden to Filipino learners.