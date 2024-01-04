PHILIPPINES, January 4 - Press Release

January 3, 2024 "Sa abot ng aking makakaya, patuloy akong magseserbisyo," -- Bong Go aids typhoon victims in Boston, Davao Oriental Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team visited Boston, Davao Oriental, on Friday, December 29, to assist Typhoon Kabayan victims gathered at the Barangay Poblacion gymnasium. In coordination with Board Member Benjie Bulaong, Mayor Rowell Rosit and Vice Mayor John Paul Lampig, among others, Go sent grocery packs, sacks of rice, vitamins, masks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 400 typhoon victims. Select beneficiaries also received bikes, phones and shoes. "Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat. Hindi ko sasayangin ang oras na ibinigay ninyo sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako at tutulong po ako sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya. Hindi po ako pulitiko na mangangako, ngunit magseserbisyo po ako para sa Pilipino," Go said in a video message. Go's Malasakit Team also assisted other typhoon victims in the province and distributed similar support to 100 beneficiaries in Manay, 100 in Banganga, 100 in Cateel, and 800 in Caraga town. They plan to continue to provide assistance to these beneficiaries in the coming days. Emphasizing the significance of being more prepared for disasters, Go cited Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2451, also known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act. He played a vital role in this proposed legislation as a co-sponsor and co-author in the Senate, which seeks to create evacuation centers in various provinces and municipalities to offer refuge during natural calamities. The bill, primarily sponsored by Senator Jinggoy Estrada, focuses on establishing permanent, fully-equipped evacuation centers nationwide. Previously, Go had filed an earlier version of this bill titled the "Mandatory Evacuation Center Act," demonstrating his long-standing dedication to enhancing the country's disaster preparedness and response capabilities. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, urged the public to prioritize their health and take advantage of the Malasakit Center located at Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City for medical assistance supported by the government. They can also seek the services of the nearby Malasakit Center at Bislig District Hospital in Bislig City. In 2018, while serving as the Special Assistant to the President, Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program, with the first center established in Cebu City. This program was then institutionalized in 2019 through Republic Act No. 11463, for which Go was the principal author and sponsor. The Department of Health (DOH) has announced that the 159 Malasakit Centers have assisted more or less ten million underprivileged Filipinos, and the number continues to grow. Go also pushed for the establishment of Super Health Centers across the country to make government medical services more readily available to local communities. Go's Malasakit Team briefly inspected the town's Super Health Center on the same day. Last November 18, Go also personally inspected the Super Health Center in Brgy. Dahican in the Mati City. Through the collective efforts of Go, DOH, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. There are also 132 Super Health Centers funded in 2024. DOH, the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. There are 14 Super Health Centers funded for construction in Davao Oriental. "Nalulungkot po ako tuwing naririnig ko na ayaw magpaospital dahil sa kahirapan. Huwag po kayong matakot sa ospital. Tutulungan ho namin kayo. Alam n'yo isang beses lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Pangalagaan po natin ang kalusugan natin," encouraged Go. He also highlighted the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers through RA 11959, which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently signed. Go is the principal sponsor and one of the authors in the Senate of the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance supported the rehabilitation of roads in Banaybanay, Baganga, Boston, Caraga, Lupon, Manay, and San Isidro; the construction of multipurpose buildings in Banaybanay and Caraga; street lighting project in Banaybanay; construction of potable water systems in Baganga and Manay; and construction of flood mitigation structures in Caraga, Cateel, Lupon, Manay, San Isidro; and procurement of multipurpose vehicles in Lupon. The senator's Malasakit Team also had the opportunity to check some infrastructure projects on the same day, such as the Boston Park and the road rehabilitation project. Meanwhile, in Mati City, Go also supported the construction of several roads, the construction of the Davao Oriental Sports Complex, the rehabilitation of Buso Hot Spring Park, and the construction of Public Park/Eco-Tourism Park. Last December 23, Go visited Lupon, where he joined the Christmas celebration for the town's barangay health workers and some barangay workers.