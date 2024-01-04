Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,115 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,447 in the last 365 days.

Poe on Panay Island blackout

PHILIPPINES, January 4 - Press Release
January 4, 2024

Poe on Panay Island blackout

Hindi katanggap-tanggap na nangangapa na naman sa dilim ang ating mga kababayan sa Panay Island.

Kawawa ang mga nasa bahay, mga estudyante, negosyo at maging ang operasyon ng lokal na pamahalaan.

Concerned agencies and private companies must find ways to restore power in Panay Island at the most expedient time.

The blackout that happened in April last year in the island provinces should have been an eye opener for the NGCP and power utilities.

They should have been better prepared for any system disturbance and avert such with efficient planning and utilization of resources.

Dapat may managot sa panibagong blackout na ito na nagpapahirap sa mga tao.

You just read:

Poe on Panay Island blackout

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more