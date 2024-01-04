Submit Release
Statement of Sen. Gatchalian on power outage in Western Visayas

January 4, 2024

STATEMENT OF SEN. GATCHALIAN ON POWER OUTAGE IN WESTERN VISAYAS

I urgently call on the Department of Energy (DOE), the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to expedite the investigation of the power interruption that severely affected the islands of Panay, Guimaras, and Negros. The DOE, NGCP, and ERC must swiftly implement effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such disruptive incidents, which adversely affect business operations and the day-to-day activities of our people.

Hindi katanggap-tanggap ang malawakang power outage sa pagsisimula pa lang ng taon. Patuloy nating susubaybayan ang sitwasyon sa buong rehiyon.

