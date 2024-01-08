Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The automotive tire pressure monitoring system market size is expected to see growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive tire pressure monitoring system market size is predicted to reach $17.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%.

The growth in the automotive tire pressure monitoring system market is due to the growing number of accidents. North America region is expected to hold the largest automotive tire pressure monitoring system market share. Major players in the automotive tire pressure monitoring system market include Continental AG, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Denso Corporation, Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Segments

•By Type: Direct TPMS, Indirect TPMS

•By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

•By Sales Channel Type: OEM, Aftermarket

•By Geography: The global automotive tire pressure monitoring system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5829&type=smp

The automotive tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system that monitors the tire's internal air pressure and gives real-time data on tire pressure. It also helps to warn the driver about the underinflated tires. These are used to monitor the pressure of tires in vehicles using pressure sensors.

The main types of automotive tire pressure monitoring systems are direct TPMS and indirect TPMS. Direct TPMS uses pressure monitoring sensors within each tire to monitor specific pressure levels and to provide wheel revolution data from the anti-lock brake system and tire temperature. The various vehicle types include passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV). The different sales channels for automotive tire pressure monitoring systems are OEM and aftermarket.

Read More On The Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-tire-pressure-monitoring-system-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

