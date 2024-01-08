Global Autoinjectors Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The autoinjectors market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Autoinjectors Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the autoinjectors market size is predicted to reach $8.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%.

The growth in the autoinjectors market is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest autoinjectors market share. Major players in the autoinjectors market include AbbVie Inc., Mylan N.V., Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Autoinjectors Market Segments
• By Type: Disposable Autoinjectors, Reusable Autoinjectors
• By Therapy: Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Diabetes, Anaphylaxis, Other Therapies
• By Route Of Administration: Subcutaneous, Intramuscular
• By Distribution Channel: Online Retailer, Pharmacy
• By End User: Home Care Settings, Hospitals And Clinics, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global autoinjectors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An autoinjector is a device for injecting a single, preset dose of medication into one's own body. It generally consists of a spring-loaded syringe that is activated when the device is pressed firmly against the body.

The main types of autoinjectors are disposable autoinjectors and reusable autoinjectors. The disposable autoinjectors market consists of sales of disposable autoinjectors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are designed to replace traditional pre-filled syringes and eliminate psychological barriers by removing the needle from the patient's view. Disposable autoinjectors combine a spring-powered power source with a protected needle that administers the required drug solution subcutaneously or intramuscularly. The different therapies include rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, anaphylaxis, and other therapies and are administered in various routes such as subcutaneous, and intramuscular. These are sold to customers through an online retailer and pharmacy and are implemented in various verticals such as home care settings, hospitals and clinics, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Autoinjectors Market Characteristics
3. Autoinjectors Market Trends And Strategies
4. Autoinjectors Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Autoinjectors Market Size And Growth
27. Autoinjectors Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Autoinjectors Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

