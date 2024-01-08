Global Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Aviation And Defense Cyber Security Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Aviation And Defense Cyber Security Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $146.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aviation and defense cyber security market size is predicted to reach $146.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%.

The growth in the aviation and defense cyber security market is due to rising cyber-attacks in the aircraft industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest aviation and defense cyber security market share. Major players in the aviation and defense cyber security market include International Business Machines Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Thales Group.

Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market Segments

1. By Component: Solution, Service

2. By Deployment: On-Cloud, On-Premise

3. By Geography: The global aviation and defense cyber security market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aviation and defense cyber security refers to highly reliant and progressively interconnected cybersecurity that encompasses the protection of information in the form of digital data and information associated with networks, websites, services, computers, and portals that transport and enable security. The aviation and defense cyber security is used to prevent or mitigate the effects of a cyberattack. Aviation relies heavily on cyber-enabled technologies to improve the safety and efficiency of air travel.

The main types of components in aviation and defense cyber security are solutions and services. The solution refers to tools and services that help to protect administrations against cyberattacks, which may result in application downtime, theft of sensitive data, and other hostile consequences. It is deployed in on-cloud and on-premises models.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market Characteristics

3. Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market Size And Growth

……

27. Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Aviation and Defense Cyber Security Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

