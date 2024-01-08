Automotive Wiring Harness Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Automotive Wiring Harness Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The automotive wiring harness market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $75.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 8, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Wiring Harness Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive wiring harness market size is predicted to reach $75.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

The growth in the automotive wiring harness market is due to the expanding demand and usage of hybrid and electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive wiring harness market share. Major players in the automotive wiring harness market include Yazaki Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Aptiv PLC, Furukawa Electric, Leoni AG, Nexans, DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE LLP, Lear Corporation, SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON GROUP.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Segments

•By Component Type: Wires, Connectors, Terminals, Other Components

•By Material Type: Copper, Aluminum, Other Materials

•By Harness Type: Main Harness, Auxiliary Harness, Other Types

•By Vehicle Type: Two Wheelers, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

•By Geography: The global automotive wiring harness market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An automotive wiring harness is defined as the assembly of wires that enable the transmission of control signals and electrical power to the different electronic and electrical devices in the automotive to ensure basic functionality and enhanced safety. They also aid in signal transmission and powering up of different electronic and electrical devices.

The main automotive wiring harness component types include wires, connectors, terminals, and other components. Automotive wiring harness wires are long thin pieces of metal that are used to fasten things or to carry electric current. Wires carry the current or signal that powers a device. The different automotive wiring harness material types include copper, aluminum, and other materials. The automotive wiring harness types include main harness, auxiliary harness, and other types that are used for different vehicles, including two-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

