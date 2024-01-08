Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive adaptive cruise control market size is predicted to reach $35.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%

The growth in the automotive adaptive cruise control market is due to the rise in the number of road accidents. North America region is expected to hold the largest automotive adaptive cruise control market share. Major players in the automotive adaptive cruise control market include Magna International Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA,.

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Segments
• By Component: LIN, CAN, ECU, MCU, Wire harness
• By Technology: RADAR Sensor, LIDAR Sensor
• By Mode Of Operation: Normal Adaptive Cruise Control System, Connected Adaptive Cruise Control System
• By Vehicle: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle
• By Distribution Channel: OEM, Aftermarket
• By Geography: The global automotive adaptive cruise control market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive adaptive cruise control refers to a driver assistance technology that sets a maximum speed for vehicles and automatically slows the speed of the car when traffic is sensed in front of the vehicle. This device automatically adjusts a car's speed to reduce the driver's effort, and this technology allows the car to identify probable forward crashes and notify the driver. It is used to maintain adequate spacing between vehicles on the road, ensure road safety, avoid accidents, and enhance traffic flow.

The main components of automotive adaptive cruise control are LIN, CAN, ECU, MCU, and wire harness. The LIN refers to the Local Interconnect Network (LIN), a low-cost serial network for connecting car electronics. The different vehicles include passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The technologies used are radar sensors and lidar sensors. The mode of operation includes a normal adaptive cruise control system and a connected adaptive cruise control system that is distributed through the OEM and aftermarket.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Characteristics
3. Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Trends And Strategies
4. Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Size And Growth
……
27. Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

