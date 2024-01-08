Automotive Solenoid Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automotive Solenoid Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The automotive solenoid market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Solenoid Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive solenoid market size is predicted to reach $7.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

The growth in the automotive solenoid market is due to the rising automation in vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive solenoid market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive solenoid market share. Major players in the automotive solenoid market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, BorgWarner Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Continental AG.

Automotive Solenoid Market Segments

• By Function: Fluid Control, Gas Control, Motion Control
• By Protocol: Direct Acting, Manual Reset, Pilot Operated
• By Valve Design: 2-Way Valve, 3-Way Valve, 4-Way Valve, 5-Way Valve
• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles
• By Application: Engine Control and Cooling System, Fuel and Emission Control, Safety and Security, Body Control and Interiors, HVAC, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global automotive solenoid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5975&type=smp

The automotive solenoid are positioned between the engine and ignition module of the vehicle and are one of the responsible components for starting the vehicle. Automotive solenoids operate by receiving small electrical currents from the ignition system and large electrical currents from the battery, which is used to start the engine.

The main functions of the automotive solenoids are fluid control, gas control, and motion control. The fluid control helps in controlling fluid pressure in vehicles. Fluid solenoid valves are used to control the fluid pressure and for changing the flow inflow in automatic automotive transmissions. They are used for various fluids like oil, fuel, and others. The protocols used in automotive solenoids are direct acting, manual reset and pilot operated. Automotive solenoids are used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Automotive solenoids are used in applications such as engine control and cooling system, fuel and emission control, safety and security, body control and interiors, HVAC, and other. By valve design, the types of automotive solenoids include 2-way valve, 3-way valve, 4-way valve and 5-way valve.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-solenoid-global-market-report

1. Executive Summary
2. Automotive Solenoid Market Characteristics
3. Automotive Solenoid Market Trends And Strategies
4. Automotive Solenoid Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automotive Solenoid Market Size And Growth
27. Automotive Solenoid Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Automotive Solenoid Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

