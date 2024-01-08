Barrier Resins Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Barrier Resins Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Barrier Resins Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $5.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Barrier Resins Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the barrier resins market size is predicted to reach $5.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

The growth in the barrier resins market is due to an increase in demand for the longer shelf life of food products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest barrier resins market share. Major players in the barrier resins market include Kuraray Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Tenjin Limited, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Solvay International SA, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.

Barrier Resins Market Segments

1. By Packaging Type: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging

2. By Resin Type: Polyvinylidene Chloride, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Polyethylene Naphthalate, Polyamide, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Other Resin Types

3. By Application: Food And Beverage, Pharmaceutical And Medical, Cosmetics, Agriculture, Industrial, Other Applications

4. By Geography: The global barrier resins market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Barrier resins refer to plastics that are used in packaging to prevent the penetration of gases, vapors (water or solvent), or liquids. Barrier resins are plastics used in packaging to prevent the passage of gases (oxygen, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen), vapor (water or solvent), or liquid.

The main barrier resin packaging types include flexible packaging and rigid packaging. Flexible packaging is mostly made from plastic, film, foil, and paper and is hence light, compact, and flexible. The different resin types include polyvinylidene chloride, ethylene vinyl alcohol, polyethylene naphtha late, polyamide, polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl alcohol, and other resin types used in applications such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical and medical, cosmetics, agriculture, industrial, and other applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Barrier Resins Market Characteristics

3. Barrier Resins Market Trends And Strategies

4. Barrier Resins Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Barrier Resins Market Size And Growth

……

27. Barrier Resins Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Barrier Resins Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

