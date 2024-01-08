Global Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive engine and engine mounts market size is predicted to reach $126.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.
The growth in the automotive engine and engine mounts market is due to the rising production of passenger cars. Europe region is expected to hold the largest automotive engine and engine mounts market share. Major players in the automotive engine and engine mounts market include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Cummins Inc., Continental AG, Y-Tec India Pvt Ltd., Trinity Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd., Scania AB.
Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Market Segments
•By Product Type: Elastomer Mounts, Active Hydraulic Mounts, Passive Hydraulic Mounts, Electrohydraulic Mounts
•By Fuel Type: Gasoline, Diesel, Hybrid, Natural Gas
•By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket
•By End User: SUV, Sedan
•By Geography: The global automotive engine and engine mounts market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The automotive engine and engine mounts refer to the frame of the car engine that holds the engine and transmission in place and doesn’t require regular maintenance. It is employed to dampen vibrations that are caused by operating machines and to support the motor. It is used for reducing vibrations and making the ride much smoother.
The main product types of automotive engine and engine mounts are elastomer mounts, active hydraulic mounts, passive hydraulic mounts, and electrohydraulic mounts. Active hydraulic mounts use specially generated compensation movements to neutralize the incoming engine vibrations. The fuel types are gasoline, diesel, hybrid, and natural gas. The sales channels are OEM and aftermarket. The end users involved SUVs and sedans.
