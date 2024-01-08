Automotive Coatings Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Automotive Coatings Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The automotive coatings market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $30.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Coatings Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive coatings market size is predicted to reach $30.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.

The growth in the automotive coatings market is due to the increase in demand for lightweight vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive coatings market share. Major players in the automotive coatings market include The Valspar Corporation, Solvay SA, Sherwin-Williams Company, Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, Nippon Paint Automotive Coatings Co. Ltd.

Automotive Coatings Market Segments

• By Coat Type: Clearcoat, Basecoat, E-Coat, Primer

• By Resin Type: Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic

• By Technology: Waterborne Coatings, Solventborne Coatings, Powder coatings, UV-Cured Coatings

• By Substrate: Metal, Plastics

• By End-Use: Light Vehicle OEM, Commercial OEM, Automotive Refinish

• By Geography: The global automotive coatings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The automotive coatings are applied to the surface of automobiles to protect them from corrosion and improve their aesthetic value. Automotive coatings are used to coat interior and exterior parts of vehicles with some powder or liquid to enhance the look and toughness of automobiles and also to make them heat- and shock-resistant.

The main types of automotive coatings are clearcoat, basecoat, e-coat, and primer. The vehicle clear coat is the final coat of paint that is applied to the vehicle after the primer and pigmented paint have been applied. It's a clear, glossy coating that's meant to improve the look of the vehicle's paint while also protecting it from environmental damage. The coatings are manufactured based on various technologies, such as solvent-borne, water-borne, and powder coatings using polyurethane, epoxy, and acrylic resins. Automotive coatings are used on metal and plastic substrates for OEM and refinishing applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Coatings Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Coatings Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Coatings Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Coatings Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automotive Coatings Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automotive Coatings Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

