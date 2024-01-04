DCR News Release – Search underway for missing OCCC Work Furlough Inmate

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

January 3, 2024

Search underway for Missing OCCC Work Furlough Inmate

HONOLULU — Work furlough inmate Matthew K. Chung failed to return to the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) Module 20 after he was issued a furlough pass today.

Chung, 33, left this morning on a job-seeking furlough pass and was scheduled to return by noon.

Sheriffs and Honolulu police have been notified.

Chung is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and approximately 116 pounds.

He is serving time for felony assault and place to keep a pistol or revolver.

Anyone with information on Chung’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Sheriffs at 808-586-1352.

