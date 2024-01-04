Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,442 in the last 365 days.

DCR News Release – Search underway for missing OCCC Work Furlough Inmate

 

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA

 

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

 

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

 

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 3, 2024

 

Search underway for Missing OCCC Work Furlough Inmate

 

HONOLULU — Work furlough inmate Matthew K. Chung failed to return to the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) Module 20 after he was issued a furlough pass today.

Chung, 33, left this morning on a job-seeking furlough pass and was scheduled to return by noon.

Sheriffs and Honolulu police have been notified.

Chung is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and approximately 116 pounds.

He is serving time for felony assault and place to keep a pistol or revolver.

Anyone with information on Chung’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Sheriffs at 808-586-1352.

 

# # #

 

Media Contact:

Rosemarie Bernardo

Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Office: 808-587-1358

Cell: 808-683-5507

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

DCR News Release – Search underway for missing OCCC Work Furlough Inmate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more