DCR News Release – Search underway for missing OCCC Work Furlough Inmate
DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION
KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
TOMMY JOHNSON
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 3, 2024
Search underway for Missing OCCC Work Furlough Inmate
HONOLULU — Work furlough inmate Matthew K. Chung failed to return to the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) Module 20 after he was issued a furlough pass today.
Chung, 33, left this morning on a job-seeking furlough pass and was scheduled to return by noon.
Sheriffs and Honolulu police have been notified.
Chung is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and approximately 116 pounds.
He is serving time for felony assault and place to keep a pistol or revolver.
Anyone with information on Chung’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Sheriffs at 808-586-1352.
# # #
Media Contact:
Rosemarie Bernardo
Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Office: 808-587-1358
Cell: 808-683-5507
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov