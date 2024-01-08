Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive variable valve timing (vvt) and start-stop system market size is predicted to reach $109.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%.
The growth in the automotive variable valve timing (vvt) and start-stop system market is due to rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive variable valve timing (vvt) and start-stop system market share. Major players in the automotive variable valve timing (vvt) and start-stop system market include Bosch Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S, Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., Aisin Corporation, Valeo India Pvt. Ltd., DENSO CORPORATION.
Automotive Variable Valve Timing and Start-Stop System Market Segments
• By Fuel Type: Diesel VVT System, Gasoline VVT System
• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle
• By Technology: Cam-Phasing, Cam-Phasing Plus Changing
• By Valvetrain: SOHC, DOHC
• By Geography: The global automotive variable valve timing (vvt) and start-stop system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop systems refer to a process of altering the timing of a valve lift event. With variable valve timing, the valves are open for shorter periods during idling or light acceleration, so less air-fuel mixture goes into the engine and helps reduce emissions. The automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop systems are used to improve performance, fuel economy, or emissions and are widely used in combination with variable valve lift systems.
The main types of automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop systems are diesel VVT systems and gasoline VVT systems. A diesel VVT system is the technique of changing the timing of a valve lift event, and it's frequently done to increase efficiency, reduce emissions, or all three. It is employed in several vehicle types, such as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicle types. The various technology types include cam-phasing and cam-phasing plus changing. The types of valvetrains include SOHC and DOHC valvetrains.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market Characteristics
3. Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market Trends And Strategies
4. Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market Size And Growth
……
27. Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
