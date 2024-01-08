Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Automotive Acoustic Materials Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Acoustic Materials Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive acoustic materials market size is predicted to reach $4.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

The growth in the automotive acoustic materials market is due to the increase in sales of electric vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest automotive acoustic materials market share. Major players in the automotive acoustic materials market include Dow Chemical Company, 3M Acoustic Solutions, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited.

Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Segments

• By Material Type: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Fiberglass, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane (PU) Foam, Polypropylene, Textiles

• By Component: Arch Liner, Dash, Fender and Floor Insulator, Door, Head & Bonnet Liner, Engine Cover, Trunk Trim, Parcel Tray, Other Components

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV

• By Application: Underbody and Engine Bay Acoustics, Interior Cabin Acoustics, Exterior Acoustics, Trunk Panel Acoustics

• By Geography: The global automotive acoustic materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Acoustic materials refer to a variety of foams, fabrics, metals, etc. used to quiet homes, offices, cars, and other structures to improve the comfort and safety of their occupants by reducing noise generated both inside and outside of those spaces. According to their properties, such as frequency, composition, thickness, surface finish, and mounting method, different types of materials are used for automotive acoustics used to reduce the strength of mechanical waves such as sound, ultrasound, vibration, and infrasound in liquid, gas, and solid media.

The main types of materials of automotive acoustic materials are acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), fiberglass, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyurethane (PU) foam, polypropylene, and textiles. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene is an opaque amorphous and thermoplastic polymer. The different components include arch liner, dash, fender and floor insulator, door, head and bonnet liner, engine cover, trunk trim, parcel tray, and other components. The various types of vehicles include passenger cars, LCVs, and HCV. These are used in various applications such as underbody and engine bay acoustics, interior cabin acoustics, exterior acoustics, and trunk panel acoustics.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Acoustic Materials Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

