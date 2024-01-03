Submit Release
EU adds world largest Russian diamond-mining company Alrosa and its CEO to sanctions list

The Council of the European Union today added Russian company PJSC Alrosa and its CEO Pavel Alekseevich Marinychev to the EU sanctions list for their actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine. 

PJSC Alrosa is the largest diamond-mining company in the world, owned by the Russian state. It accounts for over 90% of all Russian diamond production. “The company constitutes an important part of an economic sector that is providing substantial revenue to the government of the Russian Federation,” said a press release by the Council.

These designations complement the import ban of Russian diamonds included as part of the 12th package of economic and individual sanctions adopted on 18 December 2023 in view of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Altogether, EU restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine now apply to almost 1,950 individuals and entities. They are subject to an asset freeze, and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them. Natural persons are additionally subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU territories.

