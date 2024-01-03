Ukraine Energy Support Fund receives donation from Estonia

At the end of 2023, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, which supports Ukraine’s energy sector and enhances its emergency preparedness, received an additional €50,000 grant from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia.

The grant will enable Ukrainian energy companies to purchase urgently needed equipment, fuel and services, ensuring that the energy sector remains operational despite the damage and hardship caused by Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission. It collects contributions from governments, international organisations, and corporate donors to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks, and to ensure the continued functionality of the energy sector.

