TCMV to assemble King Long NOVA EURO 5 Bus in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, January 3 - HÀ NỘI — King Long NOVA EURO 5 Bus, which comes in two versions, 29 seats and 34 seats, is assembled at its plant in the Hòa Khánh Industrial Zone in Đà Nẵng City. The bus has been transformed with better specifications and features for better mobility and superior riding comfort as compared to its predecessor, the EURO 4.

All-new appearance

The exterior is equipped with a spoiler and LED light strip on both sides, creating a harmonious, modern and strong appearance. The rear-view mirrors, one short mirror (left-hand side/driver side) and the other a long mirror (right-hand side) have been designed to be anti-vibration, equipped with electric adjustment and defroster to help the driver easily observe the rearview and turn corners on narrow roads.

In addition, the front light cluster is equipped with Halogen Projector lights and integrated with daytime LED lights to help enhance visibility when signaling, and fog lights that have been aesthetically designed to provide high illumination while travelling.

Safety and comfort on every journey

The interior, always the key strength of King Long Bus design, has been highly rated by many customers. The driver's area is spacious with a wide view to help the driver operate the vehicle safely while the driver’s seat is equipped with air suspension and multi-point adjustable features to reduce fatigue, enhancing driving comfort while securing the driver's health.

Additionally, the new King Long Bus has a wide aisle and a comparatively longer distance between each row of seats, creating more spaciousness and convenience for superior passenger comfort.

Transformation for better mobility

A breakthrough of this new generation of King Long NOVA EURO 5 Bus is paired with the WEICHAI EURO 5 diesel engine with a horsepower rating of 220PS/2300rpm and max torque of 800 N.m @ 1200~1800 rpm, an electronically controlled fuel injection system CRDi (Common Rail Direct Injection), providing a powerful and smooth ride with good fuel economy. WEICHAI is an engine brand that is widely recognised for its excellent performance, strong durability and proven suitability for all kinds of terrain on buses.

Open for bookings

The all-new King Long NOVA EURO 5 Bus is distributed through TC Motor Vietnam’s 10 dealers across Việt Nam. This bus is expected to meet the needs of travel companies, stage operators and shuttle bus operators.

NOVA EURO 5 is expected to be delivered to customers from March 2024 at an estimated price of VNĐ1.9 billion, including VAT.

Register to receive detailed quotes and product information via the official website: www.kinglong.com.vn or hotline 1800 282 818.