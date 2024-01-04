Hậu Giang urged to boost sustainable development

VIETNAM, January 4 -

HẬU GIANG — The Mekong Delta province of Hậu Giang should capitalise on its strengths for fast and sustainable growth while making contributions to regional and national development, President Võ Văn Thưởng said on January 1.

The province will promote economic restructuring by renewing its growth model, improving its business climate and competitive edge, while attracting high-quality human resources and applying advanced science-technology to serve local livelihoods.

In addition, the province should continue investing in high-tech agriculture, which can add value and gain a competitive edge, Thưởng said.

President Thưởng stressed that economic growth must go with cultural and social development, adding that the province should sharpen its focus on investment, preservation and promotion of cultural and historical values as well as the development of eco-touriss to bolster local socio-economic development.

On the occasion, President Thưởng conferred the first-class Labour Order to the local Party Committee, administration and people.

The province plans to become a locality witnessing industrial development by 2030 under its master planning in the 2021-2030 period and vision towards 2050.

It will have comprehensive social and technical infrastructure and modern economic and industrial parks.

By 2050, it will strive to become an industrial production and logistics centre of the Mekong Delta region.

According to the province authority, the province will implement breakthrough strategies to boost development.

These include developing two economic corridors along the Cần Thơ - Cà Mau Expressway section connected to Hồ Chí Minh City and the Châu Đốc - Cần Thơ - Sóc Trăng Expressway section connected to localities south of the Hậu River.

The province will develop four economic pillars: modern industry, eco-agriculture, smart urban areas, and quality tourism. — VNS