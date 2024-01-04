Preparing for government

For both the 1997 and 2010 elections, access talks began at least 16 months before the end of the parliament. This time Labour will have at most 12 months, and possibly fewer. While Labour has the advantage of three shadow ministers having previously run government departments – no shadow minister had done so in 1997 – the talks with the civil service are a crucial part of preparing for the possibility of government.

This report sets out key lessons for how any opposition party should use the final 12 months (or fewer) to prepare for government. In the final months before an election, there is pressure to put everything into campaigning – and to avoid looking complacent about victory. But drawing on interviews with former ministers, senior civil servants and former political and special advisers, the report shows that detailed preparation for government is critical in the UK – where, unlike almost any other country, opposition parties almost always transition into power overnight. Oppositions that prepare are better at governing, particularly in the crucial early years of a parliament.

For Labour to best use this critical period to prepare, the report’s recommendations include: