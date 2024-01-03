Governor Abbott Names Chair, Appoints Three To Texas Pharmaceutical Initiative Governing Board

TEXAS, January 3 - January 3, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Mike McKinney, M.D., Golinda Erowele, Pharm.D., and Tony Schell to the Texas Pharmaceutical Initiative Governing Board for terms to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. Additionally, the Governor named McKinney chair of the Board. The Board is tasked with developing a business plan to provide cost effective drugs and other medical supplies for the public employee sector.

Mike McKinney, M.D. of Bryan has over three decades of experience in the medical industry. He is a former commissioner for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and chancellor emeritus of the Texas A&M University System. He is a member of the American Medical Association and lifetime member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. McKinney received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Houston and Doctor of Medicine from The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston.

Goldina Erowele, Pharm.D. of Missouri City is a healthcare executive with nearly two decades of leadership across healthcare systems and academic and public organizations. At Harris Health System, she led a skilled clinical pharmacy team, driving advancements in patient safety, care quality, and overall business outcomes. She is a member of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Management of the Pharmacy Enterprise Section Advisory Group, Premier Inc’s Contracting Subcommittee, and the Nigerian Association of Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Scientists in the Americas. Erowele received a Doctor of Pharmacy from Howard University and Master of Business Administration from Texas Woman's University and completed a PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington, DC.

Tony Schell of Austin is a general partner at Escalate Capital Partners and member of the firm’s investment committee. He serves as an investment committee member for the endowment of Texas Exes and for the Austin Community Foundation. Schell received a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin.