Governor Abbott Recognizes January 2024 As Human Trafficking Prevention Month

January 3, 2024 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) today encouraged Texans to educate themselves and their loved ones about the dangers of human trafficking and how to combat this heinous crime plaguing Texas and the nation. The Governor proclaimed January 2024 as Human Trafficking Prevention Month in Texas.

"Each year, Texas dedicates the month of January to raise awareness about human trafficking and honor the hard work of so many people and organizations striving to end this scourge," said Governor Abbott. "As Governor, Texas has bolstered resources for survivors of human trafficking and we have increased penalties for offenders to ensure they are punished to the fullest extent of the law. While we have made great progress in our fight against human trafficking, we must still come together to educate and help prevent others from falling victim to this horrific crime. This month, and every month, I encourage all Texans to educate themselves about the dangers and signs of human trafficking and how to support survivors."

“Preventing and properly addressing human trafficking is a challenging task, and it takes all of us to address it,” said HHSC Family and Youth Services and Supports Associate Commissioner Crystal Starkey.

Texans can familiarize themselves with the following services and programs dedicated to fighting human trafficking:

Human Trafficking Resource Center

HHSC's Human Trafficking Resource Center (HTRC) promotes, assists, and funds efforts that stop human trafficking in Texas. The HTRC connects those who have experienced human trafficking to needed resources and reviews and approves human trafficking prevention training for healthcare providers.

The HTRC also offers training for providers and others who may play a role in helping survivors of human trafficking. Among those is HEART, or “Hearing, Evaluating, Activating, Resourcing and Training.” This free, trauma-informed course is for licensed healthcare practitioners or others who want to learn ways to prevent or identify human trafficking in healthcare and social services settings, including front desk staff and others who interact closely with patients.

Learn more about HEART and other approved human trafficking trainings here.

"Stop Human Trafficking" Specialty License Plate

Texans can help fight human trafficking by purchasing a “Stop Human Trafficking” specialty license plate. Launched in 2023, these license plates raise awareness about human trafficking, support survivors, and remind Texans to report suspicious activity to the Texas Department of Public Safety through the iWatchTexas community reporting system.

Proceeds from sales of the plates benefit the Stop Human Trafficking donation account, which pays for a housing assessment, treatment services, shelter, and support for youth survivors of human trafficking.

Texas Human Trafficking Prevention Task Force

HHSC also participates in the Texas Human Trafficking Prevention Task Force, a collaborative of more than 50 organizations that educates the public, identifies victims of human trafficking, and ensures traffickers are investigated and prosecuted. The task force also develops legislative recommendations to enhance the state’s efforts in combating human trafficking.

Anyone who believes they have witnessed human trafficking should contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 (TTY: 711). You can also text “233733” to the hotline or go to the Hotline Web Chat.

Learn more about HHSC's efforts to combat human trafficking here.