NOTICE OF RESIDENT DEATH AT CENTRAL DETENTION FACILITY

On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at approximately 2:55 pm, Department of Corrections (DOC) security personnel found resident Roy Tatum (47), of Washington DC, unresponsive in his cell at the Central Detention Facility. Immediate life-saving measures were performed by DOC staff and medical personnel; however, Mr. Tatum was pronounced dead at approximately 3:40 pm.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death. The incident is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department and of the DOC Office of Investigative Affairs.

The D.C. Department of Corrections is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for those in our custody and care.

