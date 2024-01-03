Dog Reunited with Owner After Being Stolen

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metropolitan Police Department has reunited the dog taken during a burglary with its owner.

On January 2, 2024, the dog was turned in at the First District Police Station by a concerned citizen. Officers contacted the owner who confirmed that the dog’s identity and the pair were reunited.

The 7-month-old dog, named ‘Lola’, was taken during a burglary on Monday, December 31, 2023. Two suspects knocked on the victim’s door at approximately 7:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. When the victim answered, they pushed their way into the residence and assaulted the victim. The suspects took the victim’s dog and fled the scene.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23211893