Lane Closures on Farrington Highway in Nānākuli for Ulehawa Bridge Replacement

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of upcoming lane closures on Farrington Highway (Route 93) as part of the work to replace the Ulehawa Bridge in Nānākuli.

The left lane in the eastbound direction will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, 8 and 9.

The left lane in the westbound direction will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Jan 10, 11 and 12.

The closures will extend approximately 200 feet from the end of the bridge.

The lane closures are needed to allow crews to conduct drilling to assess soil conditions at the site.

