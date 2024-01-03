Message for U.S. Citizens: U.S. Embassy Has Returned to Normal Staffing

Location: Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza

U.S. Embassy Jerusalem and Branch Office Tel Aviv are no longer on Authorized Departure status and have returned to normal staffing. The full Travel Advisory for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza can be found here.

U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), or immediate family members needing assistance to depart Gaza, please click here.

Emergency Passports – still no appointment needed!

We continue to offer daily walk-in times to get an emergency passport without an appointment Monday-Friday, except holidays, from 8am to 8:30am for those who have immediate travel to the United States and need to apply in-person for an emergency, limited-validity passport using a form D-11 application. No full-validity passports or Consular Reports of Birth Abroad will be issued via this walk-in service. Emergency passports will be available for pick up the same day at noon.

If your current passport is valid for 10 years (and is still valid or expired less than five years ago), the fastest way to seek an emergency passport is to drop your complete DS-82 application in the drop box at Embassy Jerusalem or Embassy Branch Office Tel Aviv.

All other services are by appointment – Use our free system!

We have resumed releasing passport, Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA), and notarial appointments in our appointment system on a regular basis. Please do not pay any sums of money to third parties – our appointments are and have always been free (repeat, free). There are no vendors associated with the U.S. Embassy, and you do not need them to make appointments or fill out forms. We urge you to make appointments yourself. You must confirm your appointment the same day the appointment is made, or it will be canceled the following workday.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP)

STEP is a free service that provides U.S. citizens traveling and living abroad with critical safety information by email. Enroll in STEP by clicking here or using the QR code below so you can receive important updates from the U.S. Embassy. It also helps us contact you in an emergency while you are here.

Actions to Take:

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Jerusalem

14 David Flusser St.

Jerusalem

Online ACS Inquiry System: click here

Phone: +972-2-630-4000

Website: https://il.usembassy.gov/

U.S. Embassy Branch Office Tel Aviv

71 HaYarkon St.

Tel Aviv

Routine: click here

Online ACS Inquiry System: click here

Phone: +972-3-519-7575

Website: https://il.usembassy.gov/

