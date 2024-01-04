Re: US RT 7 - WAL - CLOSED

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US RT 7 S near the intersection with Hartsboro Rd in Wallingford is CLOSED due to a motor vehicle crash and wires down.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.