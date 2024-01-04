Re: US RT 7 - WAL - CLOSED
US ROUTE 7 S near the intersection of Hartsboro Rd in now open to the normal flow of traffic.
From: Sheehan, Nicholas via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 4:56 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: US RT 7 - WAL - CLOSED
Sent: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 4:56 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: US RT 7 - WAL - CLOSED
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US RT 7 S near the intersection with Hartsboro Rd in Wallingford is CLOSED due to a motor vehicle crash and wires down.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.