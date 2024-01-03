Company Fined $200,000 For Workplace Injury

CANADA, January 3 - Released on January 3, 2024

On December 19, 2023, Nutrien Ltd. pleaded guilty in Moosomin Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was fined for contravening clause 9-13 (1) (a) of the regulations (being an employer fail to ensure that any opening or hole in a floor or other work surface into which a worker could step or fall is covered with a securely installed covering that is capable of supporting a load of 360 kilograms per square metre and that is provided with a warning sign or permanent marking clearly indicating the nature of the hazard, resulting in the serious injury of a worker). As a result, the court imposed a fine of $142,857.14 with a surcharge of $57,142.86, for a total amount of $200,000.

One other charge was withdrawn.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on September 20, 2021, near Rocanville, Saskatchewan when a worker suffered a serious injury after stepping into an unguarded floor opening.

