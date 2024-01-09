Colleging Announces New Product Launch with 1st University Credit Union

Providing Credit Union Members with Low Cost Education Finance Options

GALVESTON, TX, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colleging announced today it launched a custom education suite of products for 1st University Credit Union of Waco, Texas and its members. Colleging leverages its proprietary technology and industry experience to create products as individual as each credit union.

“Colleging believes in the transformative power of education,” said Tim Kulesha, COO at Colleging. “Our education offerings are designed to support the entire educational journey, making dreams of higher learning a reality.”

“It is important to us that we offer student loans because it reinforces our commitment to education accessibility,” said Kevin Hood, president and CEO. “Providing affordable financing options through our partnership with Colleging is one way 1st University Credit Union contributes to empowering students as they pursue higher education. Additionally, offering student loans enhances our role in community development and strengthens our relationship with members, positioning us as a valuable financial partner throughout various life stages.” Shelley Carlson, EVP of Marketing and Relationship Management added, “Having been chartered to serve the Baylor University community, our heritage is steeped in promoting education and contributing to the academic success of our members. Partnering with Colleging aligns with our focus on education-related financial services, as it allows us to meet the specific needs of students and their families.”

For additional information on the program and Colleging, visit colleging.com.



About Colleging

Colleging is the education brand of CURevl, a Texas based credit union service organization. Our team of education finance gurus are constantly dreaming up ways to help credit unions create solutions to bring new younger members. Owning our own technology gives us the flexibility to offer everything from fully outsourced to remote licensing.

- Program templates make the process painless

- Most programs are implemented in under 45 days

- Most clients report it takes less 10 hours a month to administer the program

For more information, please visit colleging.com.

About 1st University Credit Union

1st University Credit Union has been helping people achieve their financial goals since 1956 when the president of Baylor University wrote a letter to the Texas Credit Union Department requesting a charter for a credit union to serve the employees, students, and alumni of Baylor and their families. Today, the full-service credit union continues to serve the Baylor and Waco community by providing financial services and products to meet modern demands. For information on membership, please visit culink.net.