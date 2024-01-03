Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra’s Meeting with Long-Term Care Facility Leaders

Secretary Becerra reminded leaders of their obligations to offer and educate residents and staff

On Wednesday, January 3, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra met virtually with long-term care facility (LTCF) leaders to express concerns about low vaccination rates among nursing home residents and remind industry leaders of their obligations to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff.

Today’s conversation was a follow-up call from a previous HHS virtual meeting on December 21 with LTCF leaders to discuss the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) December 2023 report finding that just 33% of long-term care facility residents were up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) requires all nursing homes to offer COVID-19 vaccines to residents and staff and educate them on their benefits.

During the call, Secretary Becerra expressed his appreciation to long-term care providers for understanding the urgency of this issue and requested that member facilities share their best practices with HHS and any information that they could as to why residents or their guardians may be declining COVID-19 vaccinations this season. Secretary Becerra underscored that older Americans who are not vaccinated face greater risk of serious illness. He also stressed that it is imperative that these leaders do their part by offering vaccinations and education on vaccine protections. Secretary Becerra also reiterated that HHS would continue to work with leaders on this issue.

The Biden-Harris Administration has made historic progress in our nation’s ability to manage COVID-19 so that it no longer meaningfully disrupts the way we live our lives. For the first time, vaccines are available to protect older adults in the United States against all three winter respiratory illnesses: COVID-19, flu, and RSV.

HHS continues to work closely with the CDC and other federal, state, and local partners to ensure that all providers are encouraging uptake amongst their populations – particularly amongst older Americans who are not vaccinated and at greater risk of serious illness. HHS has supported vaccination efforts in long-term health care facilities through:

On December 21, 2023, Secretary Becerra held a call with the American Health Care Association and LeadingAge in response to an article in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) on low COVID-19 vaccine uptake among nursing home residents and asked both associations to work on increasing the vaccination rate amongst residents.

On October 18, 2023, Secretary Becerra attended the White House’s Long Term Care Facility Summit with the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy and CDC to address vaccine access and uptake.

CDC convenes bi-weekly calls with long-term care partners to address challenges and develop solutions.

HHS works to improve equitable access to vaccines by connecting manufacturers with LTCFs and pharmacies to prioritize vaccine distribution for the Bridge Access Program.

CDC distributes a weekly newsletter with respiratory virus resources and information specific to long term care providers. (e.g., toolkits, FAQs, clinical resources, vaccine confidence resources).

CMS and CDC have worked together to identify solutions to address feedback from LTCF partners around billing and reimbursement challenges which have been a barrier to vaccine administration. As a result, CMS issued a letter to plans and pharmacy benefit managers to outline the concerns and provide guidance on ways to improve practices.

