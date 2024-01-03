Shapiro Administration Invests $395,000 to Support Business Expansion in Blair County

Since January 2023, PIDA has approved more than $58 million in loans that will generate over $176 million in private investment and create and retain over 1,600 total jobs.

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger today announced the approval a new $395,000 low-interest loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to support the expansion of Blair Foot and Ankle, LLC in Blair County.

This newly approved loan builds upon Governor Josh Shapiro’s commitment to spurring Pennsylvania’s economy. Since 2023, PIDA has approved over $58 million in low interest loans that have resulted in more than $176 million in private investment and created and retained over 1,600 full-time jobs.

PIDA provides low-interest loans and lines of credit for eligible businesses that commit to creating and retaining full-time jobs, as well as for the development of industrial parks and multi-tenant facilities. Loans can be used for: land and building acquisitions; construction and renovation costs; machinery and equipment purchases; working capital and accounts receivable lines of credits; multi-tenant facility projects; and industrial park projects.

“PIDA is one of our key economic development investment tools that help businesses like Blair Foot and Ankle grow right here in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary Siger. “This loan will help the company expand and serve more patients in Blair County. The Shapiro Administration will continue to make transformational investments like this one in communities across all Pennsylvania.”

The approved project is as follows:

Blair County

Blair Foot and Ankle, LLC, through the Altoona-Blair County Development Corporation, was approved for a 15-year $395,000 loan at a 4.00-percent reset interest rate to help with the acquisition of a medical office building located at 739 South Logan Boulevard in Hollidaysburg. The building is a former veterinary clinic that will be renovated to create eight patient rooms and two additional operating rooms. The 5,216-square-foot facility will have 14 parking spaces and sufficient space for the growing demands of the practice. The total project cost is $878,508.

Pennsylvania-based businesses across a variety of industries are eligible to apply for PIDA loans including: agriculture; manufacturing; industrial; research and development; hospitality; defense conversion; recycling; computer-related services; construction; child daycare; mining; retail and service enterprises; developers.

