Western District appeals court invites bids in 2024 surplus auction


3 January 2024


KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, is accepting sealed written bids for certain surplus items through Tuesday, January 16, 2024. The invitation to bid provides further information about the items available and instructions for submitting a bid.


###


Note: The link to the invitation to bid typically will be disabled after the deadline passes.

