DCR News Release – Sanna Muñoz sworn in as Deputy Director of Rehabilitation Services and Programs Division of new Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 2, 2024

Sanna Muñoz sworn in as Deputy Director of Rehabilitation Services and Programs Division of new Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

HONOLULU — Sanna Muñoz was sworn in today as the new Deputy Director of Rehabilitation Services and Programs Division of the new Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR).

Prior to her appointment, she served as Deputy Director of Corrections (DEP-C) for the Department of Public Safety (PSD), since August 2023. “I am so grateful to Governor Green and Director Johnson for giving me the opportunity to serve in the role of Deputy Director for Corrections. It has been such a privilege to work with so many amazing and passionate staff, both uniformed and non-uniformed, who remain committed to their duty as public servants and the mission of our department. I am fortunate to be part of our transition from the Department of Public Safety,” Muñoz said.

Corrections and Rehabilitation Director Tommy Johnson said, “With the transition of Deputy Director Muñoz from Corrections to Rehabilitation Services and Programs, we usher in a new era with a focus on improving the quality and depth of the programs we provide to help facilitate better outcomes for those in our custody and care. In her new role, Deputy Director Muñoz strengthens the leadership team as we address the many challenges ahead.”

Muñoz said, “Even though the department has a solid foundation of programs and services, there is a lot of work ahead to increase and improve those efforts, incorporate more culturally appropriate programs, and increase the number of evidence-based programs.

“We hope to work more closely with our offenders and our community partners to not only reduce recidivism but return people into the community with a better chance at success, so both individuals and our communities can thrive,” she said.

Prior to her position as DEP-C with PSD, Muñoz worked as a domestic violence unit probation supervisor for the Hawai‘i State Judiciary Adult Client Services Branch in the Third Circuit for the East Hawai’i section of Hawaiʻi island.

She also served as a member of several committees and groups, including the Family Violence Interagency Committee (FVIC) and Hawai‘i Domestic Abuse Response Team (HDART).

Muñoz had served more than 26 years with the Judiciary in various roles that included supervisory, programming and community outreach positions,before she joined PSD.

She earned an Associate of Science Degree in Administration of Justice from Hawai‘i Community College, a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social and Criminal Justice from Iowa Ashford University and a Master of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Central Missouri.

