Cal Supreme Court OKs new ethics rules to fight conflicts of interest

Cal Supreme Court OKs new ethics rules to fight conflicts of interestMartin.Novitski Wed, 01/03/2024 - 09:15 NewsLink The recent amendments to Rules 9.11 and 9.90 of California Rules of Court adopted by the Supreme Court add new conflict of interests screening to the evaluation process for candidates for State Bar Court and the Board of Trustees.

