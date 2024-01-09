New Search Engine Launches Election Portal, Labels News as ‘Left, Middle, Right’ So Voters Can Make Up Their Own Minds
Access to unsuppressed information is essential for voters to comprehend important issues that shape our nation and it’s now clear we need to look beyond the curated narratives pushed by Big Tech.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freespoke- an innovative new search engine- empowers individuals to get informed now by providing one-stop-access to election information on its platform. In an era where information censorship looms large, Freespoke stands firm in its commitment to transparency and individual autonomy, enabling users to make informed decisions without biased manipulation from Big Tech.
— Kristin Jackson, Co-Founder of Freespoke
To this end, Freespoke’s platform includes multiple unique features, including its newly launched election portal covering breaking news, candidate insights, polling, results, and the latest election coverage. As the election unfolds, you can navigate easily through Primary coverage and Presidential candidate pages, as well as state pages where you can track your Governor, Senator, and other statewide races on the ballot in 2024. Additionally, Freespoke takes the unprecedented step of labeling news sources as "left, middle, or right" to provide crucial context. This approach seeks to ensure users have the tools to make decisions as objectively and with as much information and freedom as possible.
"As we approach a critical election year, Freespoke urges Americans not to wait in determining their sources for election news coverage," says Freespoke Co-Founder, Kristin Jackson. "Access to unsuppressed information is essential for every voter to comprehend and engage with the important issues that shape our nation and it’s now clear we need to look beyond the curated narratives pushed by Big Tech."
Freespoke prioritizes an individual's right to form independent opinions, a point Jackson hits home. "We believe that by offering transparency and freedom in information access, users can think for themselves and make up their own minds. This is an American value no matter who you vote for or what side you’re on.”
With the forthcoming election on the horizon, Freespoke encourages citizens to visit their website and download their mobile app today. Embrace the freedom to explore all perspectives without censorship, and take a stand against Big Tech’s biased control of information.
About Freespoke
Freespoke is a search engine that provides all perspectives without suppression, cancellation of stories, or digital spying of users’ searches. Freespoke is for those who value making up their own minds. Visit www.freespoke.com to experience a new way to search.
What’s Unique About Freespoke
