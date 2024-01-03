Pridopidine subtly ameliorates motor skills in a mouse model for vanishing white matter

A sensitive scoring method of progressive clinical signs is important to demonstrate treatment effects and to determine the optimal age for measuring motor skills in balance beam and CatWalk tests. The phenotypic parameters of the neuroscore that we thus far used ( Hatzipetros et al, 2015 ; Abbink et al, 2019 ; Witkamp et al, 2022 ) follow a sequential order ( Hatzipetros et al, 2015 ) that does not completely match the disease course in VWM mice: we observed that the first parameter appears later in the disease course than the last parameter (unpublished observation). Therefore, an additional scoring method for neurological decline was included in the present study to determine which method assesses VWM disease course most accurately. This previously described method ( Guyenet et al, 2010 ) uses a composite ataxia score (CAS) of four different measures taken in parallel and sensitively quantified the severity of cerebellar ataxia in a mouse model of spinocerebellar ataxia type 7, making it a promising method to assess this clinical hallmark in VWM mice.

In the present study, two scoring methods for neurological decline were compared with determine which protocol assessed the VWM disease course most accurately in mice. The neuroscore detected the first signs of decline in VWM mice in week 6 of the experiment and the CAS in week 3 ( Fig 1A–C ). The gait performance of VWM mice was affected first, followed by their pelvic tilt ( Fig 1D ), ledge performance, and hind limb clasping ( Fig 1C ). Balance beam performance correlated better with the CAS of the last day (r = 0.9049, P < 0.0001) than with the neuroscore of the last day (r = 0.9000, P < 0.0833) of the experiment (data not shown). Thus, the CAS represents the phenotypic disease course of VWM mice better than the neuroscore.

The lack of a convincing ameliorating effect of any of the compounds on the VWM mice could indicate that the compounds failed to fully modulate their intended targets at the administered dose levels. To assess target engagement of 4-PBA and TUDCA, histological staining of brain sections with thioflavin T was performed to detect misfolded proteins as indicator of ER stress ( Beriault & Werstuck, 2013 ). Increased levels of misfolded proteins were not found in VWM mice as compared with WT mice and levels were not affected by treatment ( Fig S6A ). To assess target engagement of PDPD, mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) levels were quantified in cerebella of placebo- and PDPD-treated mice. MtDNA levels in placebo-treated VWM mouse cerebella were lower than in placebo-treated WT (P = 0.0639, −25%). PDPD injections normalized the mtDNA levels in VWM mice (P = 0.0597, +24%), as compared with placebo injections ( Fig S6B ).

WT (open symbols) and 2b4 he 2b5 ho (VWM, closed symbols) mice were injected daily with placebo (black circles), 500 mg/kg TUDCA (red squares), 120 mg/kg 4-PBA (magenta triangles) or 6 mg/kg PDPD (blue inverted triangles) from an age of 7–8 wk onwards for 9–10 wk. (A, B, C, D) eIF2α phosphorylation (A) and ISR mRNA expression (Chop, Trib3, and Gadd34; (B, C, D)) in cerebella from n = 3 WT and n = 5 2b4 he 2b5 ho VWM per treatment group were quantified with Western blot and qRT-PCR (Hprt as reference), respectively. Protein and RNA samples were derived from the same cerebellar lysate. Graphs indicate individual data points and means ± SD. Shown ISR markers differ significantly in placebo-treated WT versus placebo-treated VWM mice (P < 0.05; not indicated). Statistical analyses examining WT–VWM differences in placebo-treated mice were performed with an unpaired t test with Welch’s correction for eIF2α phosphorylation and Trib3, Mann–Whitney test for Chop, and an unpaired t test for Gadd34. Treatments effects were analyzed per genotype with a one-way ANOVA followed by post hoc Dunnett’s correction, except for Chop in VWM mice which was analyzed with a Kruskal–Wallis test showing a general effect of treatment (P = 0.0358) followed by a post hoc Dunn’s correction yielding no significant differences for any compound.

Levels of phosphorylated eIF2α are low in VWM mouse brain relative to WT mouse brain ( Abbink et al, 2019 ; Witkamp et al, 2022 ). Neither of the tested compounds altered the levels of phosphorylated eIF2α in cerebella of VWM or WT animals as compared with placebo controls ( Fig 4A ). The tested compounds also did not alter expression levels of ISR mRNAs in WT or VWM cerebella as compared with placebo treatment ( Fig 4B–D ). Chop mRNA levels in VWM animals were affected by treatment (P = 0.0358) with 4-PBA causing a small upregulation (+6%), and TUDCA (−50%) and PDPD (−54%) causing a down-regulation, although post hoc testing yielded no significant results. Despite these small effects on Chop, the expression of CHOP-regulated mRNAs Trib3 and Gadd34 did not statistically differ amongst VWM mice, irrespective of treatment ( Fig 4 ). When focusing on the effects of PDPD in VWM mice, subtle and consistent reductions were observed in mean Trib3 and Gadd34 mRNA relative to the placebo group. TUDCA altered these levels also subtly, but not consistently in the same direction.

WT and 2b4 he 2b5 ho (VWM) mice were injected daily with placebo (black circles), 500 mg/kg TUDCA (red squares), 120 mg/kg 4-PBA (magenta triangles), or 6 mg/kg PDPD (blue inverted triangles) from an age of 7–8 wk onwards for 9–10 wk. (A) Sagittally cut brain sections of n = 2 WT and n = 4 VWM mice per treatment were stained for LFB (blue, indicating myelin) and counterstained with periodic acid-Schiff (purple, indicating nuclei). Images show representative stainings per indicated treatment. Images represent one mouse per condition. White bars, 50 μm. (B) Graph depicts average area fraction (%) of LFB positive pixels in cerebellar white matter per mice. Graph indicates individual data points and means ± SD. Genotype and treatment effects on the area fraction of LFB positive pixels were statistically assessed with a nested one-way ANOVA followed by post hoc Sidak’s correction (P = 0.92).

WT and 2b4 he 2b5 ho (VWM) mice were injected daily with placebo (black circles), 500 mg/kg TUDCA (red squares), 120 mg/kg 4-PBA (magenta triangles), or 6 mg/kg PDPD (blue inverted triangles) from an age of 7–8 wk onwards for 9–10 wk. (A, B) Mog and Mbp mRNA expression in cerebella from n = 3 WT and n = 5 2b4 he 2b5 ho VWM per treatment group were quantified with qRT-PCR (Hprt as reference). (C) Sagittally cut brain sections of n = 2 WT and n = 3 VWM mice per treatment were stained for MOG (brown) and counterstained with H&E (purple, indicating nuclei). Images show representative staining’s per indicated treatment. Images represent one mouse per condition. White bars, 50 μm. (D) Western blot for MBP was performed on n = 3 WT and n = 5 VWM cerebella per treatment group, respectively. Three MBP isoforms can be detected. Graph depicts relative protein expression of MBP. Graphs indicate individual data points and means ± SD. (A, B, D) Statistical analyses examining WT-VWM differences in placebo-treated mice were performed with an unpaired t test for Mog (A) and MBP (D), and with a Mann–Whitney test for Mbp (B). In comparison with WT mice, the levels of Mog (P = 0.0026; not indicated), Mbp (P = 0.0179; not indicated), and MBP (P = 0.0027; not indicated) were significantly decreased in VWM mice. (A, B, D) Treatments effects were statistically analyzed per genotype with a one-way ANOVA followed by post hoc Dunnett’s correction for Mog (A), Mbp (B), and MBP (D). Mog and Mbp mRNA levels increased subtly and consistently in PDPD-treated VWM mice relative to the placebo group (+10% and +13%).

WT (open symbols, n = 1–2 per treatment) and 2b4 he 2b5 ho (VWM, closed symbols, n = 3–6 per treatment) mice were injected daily with placebo (black circles), 500 mg/kg TUDCA (red squares), 120 mg/kg 4-PBA (magenta triangles), or 6 mg/kg PDPD (blue inverted triangles) from an age of 7–8 wk onwards for 9–10 wk. (A, C) Sagittally cut brain sections were subjected to immunostaining for S100β (green) and nuclear staining with DAPI (blue) (A) to determine the number of Bergmann glia (BG, double positive for S100β, and DAPI) positioned in the molecular and Purkinje layers (C). (B, D, E, F) In addition, sagittally cut brain sections were stained for nestin (green), GFAP (red), and nuclei (DAPI, blue) to count of nestin–GFAP double-positive astrocytes (orange) and DAPI-positive nuclei (B) in the total corpus callosum (tCC, (D)), divided in rostrum (rCC, (E)) and splenium (sCC, (F)). Graph (C) shows individual and mean percentages of mislocalized Bergmann glia ± SD. The percentage of mislocalized Bergmann glia in placebo-treated 2b4 he 2b5 ho mice is significantly higher than in WT controls (P < 0.001; t test). Treatment effects on Bergmann glia mislocalization were assessed per genotype with a nested one-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s correction. Graphs (D, E, F) show individual and mean percentages ± SD of nestin–GFAP double-positive astrocytes in the tCC per genotype and treatment (D) or in rCC (E) or sCC (F) in VWM mice per treatment. Statistical analysis examining WT–VWM differences in placebo-treated mice for the tCC were performed with an unpaired t test (P = 0.024). Treatment effects on nestin–GFAP double-positive astrocytes were assessed with a one-way ANOVA followed by post hoc Dunnett’s correction per region of the corpus callosum. White bars, 50 μm.

WT and 2b4 he 2b5 ho (VWM) mice were injected daily with placebo, 500 mg/kg TUDCA, 120 mg/kg 4-PBA or 6 mg/kg PDPD from an age of 7–8 wk onwards for 9–10 wk. Each treatment group consisted of n = 8 WT and n = 16 VWM mice. Heat map shows genotype and treatment effects of placebo, 4-PBA, TUDCA, or PDPD in WT and VWM mice on CatWalk parameters using the same scale bar. All data are normalized to WT placebo; all WT placebo animals are ranked as 1. CatWalk parameters are categorized in “run characterization,” “interlimb coordination,” “temporal,” and “kinetic.” Color scheme is based on minimal score, 50th percentile (median), and maximal score.

WT and 2b4 he 2b5 ho (VWM) mice were injected daily with placebo, 500 mg/kg TUDCA, 120 mg/kg 4-PBA or 6 mg/kg PDPD from an age of 7–8 wk onwards for 9–10 wk (n = 8 WT mice and n = 16 VWM mice per treatment). CatWalk parameters are categorized in “run characterization,” “interlimb coordination,” “temporal,” and “kinetic.” Left hand heat map shows genotype effects in placebo-treated WT and VWM mice on CatWalk parameters. Right hand heat map shows treatment effects of 4-PBA, TUDCA, or PDPD in comparison with placebo-treated in VWM mice on CatWalk parameters. All data are normalized to placebo-treated VWM mice; all VWM placebo animals are ranked as 1. Range of the two scale bars differs. Color schemes are based on minimal score, 50th percentile (median), and maximal score of either heat map. How WT and VWM animals perform in relation to each other is shown in a separate heat map ( Fig S2 ).

WT (open symbols) and 2b4 he 2b5 ho (VWM, closed symbols) mice were injected daily with placebo (black circles), 500 mg/kg TUDCA (red squares), 120 mg/kg 4-PBA (magenta triangles), or 6 mg/kg PDPD (blue inverted triangles) from an age of 7–8 wk onwards for 9–10 wk (n = 8 WT mice and n = 16 VWM mice per treatment). Body weight was assessed daily before the injection. Graph shows mean body weight of each group. The body weight over time of placebo-treated 2b4 he 2b5 ho mice is significantly lower than in WT controls (P < 0.0001; repeated measures two-way ANOVA; not indicated). Statistical analyses examining treatment effects were analyzed per genotype with a repeated measures two-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparison test, *P < 0.05.

Body weight was reduced in VWM mice compared with WT mice. Daily injections with TUDCA reduced average body weight gain in WT mice by 12% (P = 0.0211) and in VWM mice by 11.3% (P = 0.0462) compared with placebo ( Fig S1A ). 4-PBA and PDPD did not affect body weight in WT or VWM mice. PDPD improved balance beam performance of VWM mice with 46% (P = 0.0153; Fig 2C ), while TUDCA and 4-PBA did not. In VWM mice, 4-PBA and TUDCA did not statistically significantly improve CatWalk performance, but some temporal parameters worsened slightly ( Fig 3 ). PDPD slightly ameliorated motor behavior on 15 out of 42 parameters; statistical significance was not reached ( Figs 3 and S2 ). TUDCA altered four out of 60 gait parameters of the CatWalk tests in VWM mice, two of which improved and two of which worsened motor behavior. 4-PBA and TUDCA altered several gait parameters in WT mice, but without a consistent direction of effects ( Supplemental Data 3 ).

WT and 2b4 he 2b5 ho (VWM) mice were injected daily with placebo (black [circles]), 500 mg/kg TUDCA (red [squares]), 120 mg/kg 4-PBA (magenta [triangles]) or 6 mg/kg PDPD (blue [inverted triangles]) from an age of 7–8 wk onwards for 9–10 wk (n = 8 WT mice and n = 16 VWM mice per treatment). (A, B, C) Neurological decline on the day of termination with the indicated protocols was plotted (A, B) to allow comparison with the results obtained with balance beam performance measured by number of slips (C). (A, B, C) Graphs show box plots with min to max of VWM mice (A, B) or mean scores ± SEM with individual data points of WT (open symbols) and VWM (closed symbols) mice (C). Neuroscore, CAS, and balance beam differed significantly in placebo-treated WT versus placebo-treated VWM mice (P < 0.05; not indicated). (A, B, C) Statistical analyses examining WT–VWM differences in placebo-treated mice in neurological decline (A, B) or balance beam performance (C) were performed with Mann–Whitney tests. (A, B) Statistical analyses examining compound-related differences in neurological decline in VWM mice were analyzed with a one-way ANOVA (A) or Kruskal–Wallis test followed by Dunn’s correction (B). (C) Statistical analysis for treatment effects on balance beam performance was performed with a Kruskal–Wallis test for WT mice and a one-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparison test for VWM mice (C), *P < 0.05.

WT (open symbols) and 2b4 he 2b5 ho (VWM, closed symbols) mice were injected daily with placebo (black circles), 500 mg/kg TUDCA (red squares), 120 mg/kg 4-PBA (magenta triangles) or 6 mg/kg PDPD (blue inverted triangles) from an age of 7–8 wk onwards for 9–10 wk (n = 8 WT mice and n = 16 VWM mice per treatment). (A, B, C) Graphs show neurological decline measured weekly with the neuroscore protocol (A), total CAS (B), or individual components of the CAS (C). During the first week of the experiment, ledge performance was habituated and therefore not scored. Each component is scored from 0 to 3 and the sum forms the total CAS. Graphs show mean scores ± SEM (A, B, C). (D) Illustrative figure of the pelvic tilt, a mouse without phenotype (left) and one with the highest score (right), the scoring protocols are provided in Supplemental Datas 1 and 2 . Neuroscore and CAS differed significantly in placebo-treated WT versus placebo-treated VWM mice (P < 0.05; not indicated). Statistical analyses examining WT–VWM differences in placebo-treated mice in neurological decline per week were performed with paired t tests. (A, B) Statistical analyses investigating compounds-related differences in neurological decline over time were performed per genotype with a repeated measures one-way ANOVA followed by a post hoc Dunn’s correction (A, B), *P < 0.05.

Discussion

Previous studies showed that improving ISR regulation with compounds that increase eIF2B activity are promising for VWM treatments (Abbink et al, 2019; Wong et al, 2019). The present study assessed the effects of three additional compounds on the disease progression in VWM mice.

PDPD, targeting a part of the ISR downstream of eIF2B, showed subtle amelioration of ataxia in VWM mice when assessed with the CAS protocol and the balance beam. This effect was not observed with the neuroscore protocol. Furthermore, a small, but consistent ameliorating effect by PDPD was observed in several CatWalk parameters displayed by VWM mice, supporting the positive findings in the CAS and balance beam tests. Probably, reaching statistical significance was hampered because of the multitude of Catwalk parameters, dictating a large number of comparisons. Multiple testing correction might in this case result in smaller effects being dismissed in statistical analyses. Amelioration of neuropathological hallmarks or the deregulated ISR in VWM mouse brain was not observed for PDPD, although the mean number of immature astrocytes in the splenium and the mean levels of ISR mRNAs in cerebella were subtly reduced VWM mice. Interestingly, PDPD normalized the mtDNA level in VWM mouse cerebella. It has been reported that PDPD has protective effects on mitochondrial dysfunction (Naia et al, 2021). Here, we show ameliorating effects of PDPD on the mtDNA levels, but also show that the clinical phenotype in PDPD-treated animals only marginally improved. Possibly, the mitochondrial deficit in VWM is not fully recapitulated by mtDNA levels, or it does not contribute much to neurological decline. Still, target engagement by PDPD was detected in VWM mice, although the statistical analysis only showed a trend, likely because of the small sample size. Given PDPD’s very short half-life in mice, increasing the dose frequency from once a day till several times a day could prolong its effect and improve results in VWM mice (Francardo et al, 2019). Still, in a Huntington disease mouse model, in which the ISR is activated, neuroprotective effects were already found with a dosage of 5 mg/kg (Squitieri et al, 2015). Also, higher doses can activate the dopamine D2 receptor (Dyhring et al, 2010), potentially leading to undesirable off-target effects (Missale et al, 1998; Borovac, 2016). In conclusion, PDPD has a slight beneficial effect on the neurological phenotype in VWM mice, suggesting that S1R effects do not greatly contribute to clinical signs. The deregulated expression of ATF4 and CHOP in VWM brain results in more than the S1R effects alone (Han et al, 2013; Atzmon et al, 2018; Abbink et al, 2019). These additional ATF4- and CHOP-regulated effects are not ameliorated by PDPD treatment. Our results indicate that isolated targeting of the S1R effects only subtly ameliorates VWM clinical and pathological hallmarks in VWM mice. PDPD’s half-life in adult human healthy volunteers is longer than in mice and ranges between 6 and 15 h, depending on the genetic polymorphism in CYP2D6 (Lindskov Krog et al, 2013). After adequate translational pharmacokinetic-pharmacodynamic modeling, the potential small beneficial effect of PDPD observed in VWM mice might be investigated in combination treatment for VWM patients. For example, PDPD might be combined with a compound that has significant side effects, so that the dosage of the latter drug can be decreased to reduce the unwanted effects. It can also be used in combination with another drug with incomplete efficacy in VWM to enhance each other’s treatment effects.

4-PBA and TUDCA, the two compounds that act upstream of eIF2B, did not have any ameliorating effects on the motor skills, neuropathological hallmarks, or deregulated ISR of VWM mice. With the given dosages, we even noticed slightly worsening effects on Catwalk gait parameters in VWM mice and adverse effects in both genotypes (body weight and acute temporary reaction to TUDCA). Analyses of target engagement by 4-PBA or TUDCA in WT and VWM mouse brains showed similar levels of misfolded proteins, irrespective of genotype or treatment, confirming the absence of increased ER stress in VWM mouse brain (Abbink et al, 2019). Target engagement confirmation of TUDCA and 4-PBA was not possible. Still, we need to consider that for each compound the optimal dosage for ISR targeting was determined on the basis of available preclinical literature (Kaemmerer et al, 2001; Keene et al, 2002; Qi et al, 2004; Zhang et al, 2016; Bhardwaj et al, 2019). A dose level was selected that showed efficacy for an intracranial target and acceptable toxicity. These findings suggest that targeting the ISR upstream of eIF2B is not effective for clinical amelioration in VWM. A previous study on Sephin1 treatment in VWM mice came to the same conclusion by showing that Sephin1 reduces brain eIF2α phosphorylation levels without any ameliorating effects on the clinical phenotype (Witkamp et al, 2022). It is important to realize, however, that the VWM mice only recapitulate the chronic disease course and not the acute neurological deteriorations observed in patients (Hamilton et al, 2018; Wisse et al, 2022). In VWM patients, the stress conditions provoking acute neurological decline are known eIF2α-phosphorylating events. Currently, preventive measures are taken in patients to avoid those stress conditions. Perhaps, a maintenance dose of 4-PBA or TUDCA will help prevent acute episodes of neurological decline following stress. Alternatively, these compounds may be applied as a potential, acute treatment in the case of such episodes.

Two different scoring methods for neurological decline in VWM mice were compared in this study: the neuroscore (Hatzipetros et al, 2015), which was the standard method in our previous studies, and the CAS (Guyenet et al, 2010). The CAS protocol showed an earlier onset of ataxia in VWM mice than the neuroscore. In addition, severity of the neurological decline was more accurately determined with CAS, probably because this test is based on four parallel scores instead of one sequential score, which is the case for the neuroscore. Only the CAS significantly correlated with motor function, as assessed by balance beam performance. We recommend that future preclinical trials replace the neuroscore by the CAS as a measure for neurological decline, as it is a more refined phenotypic scoring method for VWM mice.

In conclusion, treatments aimed at eIF2B or downstream ISR components may be more advantageous for improving chronic neurological deterioration in VWM patients than those aimed at the ER or other targets upstream of eIF2B. If compounds targeting the ISR upstream of eIF2B can prevent or ameliorate acute decline should be assessed in appropriate VWM models.